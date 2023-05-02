Expro Group (XPRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Expro Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $350.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.00 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. On average, analysts expect Expro Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Expro Group Price Performance

Shares of XPRO opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -110.94 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.98. Expro Group has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 16,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $331,877.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 78,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,560. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after purchasing an additional 653,751 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expro Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,204,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,099,000 after buying an additional 551,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expro Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,669,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,265,000 after buying an additional 516,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Expro Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,790,000 after buying an additional 448,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Expro Group by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 513,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 274,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Expro Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North and Latin America (NLA), Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

Further Reading

