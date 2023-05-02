EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.08%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 million. On average, analysts expect EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ EYPT traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $6.72. 161,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,989. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
