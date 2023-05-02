EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPTGet Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.08%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 million. On average, analysts expect EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EYPT traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $6.72. 161,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,989. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

