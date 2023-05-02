F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) versus Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Critical Survey

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Jeffersonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F.N.B. pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of F.N.B. shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of F.N.B. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jeffersonville Bancorp $23.27 million N/A $9.30 million $2.19 7.32 F.N.B. $1.61 billion 2.44 $439.00 million $1.46 7.44

This table compares Jeffersonville Bancorp and F.N.B.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp. Jeffersonville Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F.N.B., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp and F.N.B., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A F.N.B. 0 1 5 0 2.83

F.N.B. has a consensus price target of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 36.59%. Given F.N.B.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jeffersonville Bancorp and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jeffersonville Bancorp N/A 10.05% 1.13% F.N.B. 29.60% 10.12% 1.28%

Summary

F.N.B. beats Jeffersonville Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as a bank holding company engaged in the business of managing or controlling its subsidiary bank and other business related to banking. Its banking services consist of deposits from the areas served by its banking offices and using those deposits to originate a variety of commercial, consumer, and real estate loans. The company was founded on January 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, NY.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services. The Wealth Management segment delivers wealth management services to individuals, corporations and retirement funds, as well as existing customers of community banking. The Insurance segment is a full-service insurance brokerage agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers. The Other segment offers mezzanine financing options for small to medium-sized businesses that need financial assistance beyond the parameters of typical commercial bank lending products. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

