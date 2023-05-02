Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Raised to $725.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $655.00 to $725.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

FICO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $700.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $760.14.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $745.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $691.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $622.90. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $758.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,546 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

