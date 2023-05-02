Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) PT Raised to C$1,350.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRFHF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $700.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Fairfax Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FRFHF traded down $8.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $690.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $668.92 and its 200-day moving average is $610.47. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of $439.80 and a 52 week high of $705.63. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $78.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

