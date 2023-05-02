Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$1,350.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 44.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FFH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,175.00.

FFH stock traded up C$0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$937.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,120. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$908.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$825.78. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$612.00 and a 1-year high of C$956.00. The stock has a market cap of C$21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$106.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$96.61 by C$9.73. The company had revenue of C$13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial will post 149.3375394 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$943.86, for a total transaction of C$943,857.50. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

