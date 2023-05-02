Family Firm Inc. Acquires 721 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PICK. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,467,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,470 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,462,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,340,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $949,000.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 127,634 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $37.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.89.

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

