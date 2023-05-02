Family Firm Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG)

Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,970,000.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

ISHG traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $70.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.96. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $72.42.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

