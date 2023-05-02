Family Firm Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $4.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.43. 207,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,853. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

