Family Firm Inc. Has $10.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Family Firm Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $7.06 on Tuesday, reaching $410.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,576. The company has a market capitalization of $305.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.