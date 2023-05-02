Family Firm Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Family Firm Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded down $5.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.19. 292,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,389. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day moving average is $120.34.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

