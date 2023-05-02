Family Firm Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.4% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,114,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,276,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $765,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,988,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,365. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average of $84.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $104.08.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

