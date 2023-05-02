Family Firm Inc. Has $883,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. CPA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 770,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,718,000 after buying an additional 491,937 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 14,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.44. 13,468,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,152,775. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $120.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.86.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

