Family Firm Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL)

Family Firm Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 103.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Agilis Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $255,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IFGL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,003. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

