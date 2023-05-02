Family Firm Inc. Purchases 95 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. WA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,737,000 after acquiring an additional 370,717 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,022,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,693,000 after acquiring an additional 308,199 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,347,000 after purchasing an additional 302,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 131.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 396,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,266,000 after buying an additional 224,974 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.73. 339,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,775. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $238.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.22.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

