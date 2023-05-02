Family Firm Inc. Sells 2,417 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Family Firm Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.10. The company had a trading volume of 188,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,988. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $42.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

