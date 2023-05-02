FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.61

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.61 and last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 21217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

FB Financial Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,900 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $199,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,796,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,546,834.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,900 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $199,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,796,091 shares in the company, valued at $312,546,834.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raja J. Jubran purchased 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at $940,573.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $997,692. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in FB Financial by 232.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 702.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

