Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Short Interest Update

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,012,900 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 3,189,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,783,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Federal National Mortgage Association Price Performance

FNMA stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.78.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company, which engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. It operates through the Single-Family and Multifamily segments. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increases the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

