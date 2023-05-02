Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.21-2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62-1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Federal Signal Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE FSS opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $58.15.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

