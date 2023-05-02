Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,963,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 720,638 shares.The stock last traded at $21.67 and had previously closed at $22.72.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FENY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 79,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

