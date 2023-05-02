Fiduciary Group LLC Has $990,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

Stryker Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $299.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.35. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

