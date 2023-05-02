Fiduciary Group LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $62.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

