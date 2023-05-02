Fiduciary Group LLC Lowers Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.1 %

GWW stock opened at $695.96 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $671.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $615.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

