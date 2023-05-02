Fiduciary Group LLC Reduces Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 7,640.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,291 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after buying an additional 725,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after buying an additional 625,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,333,000 after buying an additional 553,960 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 911.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,424,000 after buying an additional 544,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

General Electric Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of GE opened at $101.18 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $102.01. The company has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.