Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 20 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in ASML by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $635.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $637.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $601.99. The firm has a market cap of $250.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $698.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Argus raised their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.