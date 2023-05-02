Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 20 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in ASML by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ASML Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of ASML stock opened at $635.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $637.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $601.99. The firm has a market cap of $250.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $698.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.
