Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 812 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSGP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,349,000 after buying an additional 8,470,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681,249 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $101,893,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $85.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.