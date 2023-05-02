Fiduciary Group LLC Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.33.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

