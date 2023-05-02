Filecoin (FIL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $97.68 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for about $5.28 or 0.00018433 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $2.22 billion and approximately $97.68 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 421,049,798 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

