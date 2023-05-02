First Commonwealth Financial Co. (FCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.95. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,177,200.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $53,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 313,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,687.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $12,823,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 994.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 839,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,272,000 after buying an additional 763,201 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,677,000 after buying an additional 568,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,916,000 after buying an additional 524,228 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 744,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 231,577 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FCF. Raymond James cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

