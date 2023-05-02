First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Has $7.26 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,038 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Verizon Communications by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,420,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,970,893. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $158.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

