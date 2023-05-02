First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 2.4% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,188,000 after buying an additional 2,637,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 749.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,256 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $95,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,150 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,798,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,988,044. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.56.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

