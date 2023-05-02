First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,626 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,446,000 after buying an additional 1,853,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.25. 1,511,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,622. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

