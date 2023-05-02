First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.29

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.29 and last traded at $27.66, with a volume of 248808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FFIN shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.73.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

In related news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 9,146 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $299,531.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,708.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. bought 9,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $299,531.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,708.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.43 per share, with a total value of $68,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 908,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,281,617.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,646 shares of company stock valued at $870,572 in the last three months. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Further Reading

