First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,870,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 28,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

First Horizon stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.19. 11,397,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,148,620. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

