First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Stake Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,662 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of First Merchants worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Merchants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,180,000 after buying an additional 134,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,988,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,932,000 after acquiring an additional 33,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,303,000 after acquiring an additional 39,119 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in First Merchants by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,359,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,250,000 after buying an additional 95,170 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,307,000 after acquiring an additional 137,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FRME. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Merchants Stock Performance

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

First Merchants stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 103,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $45.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.24%.

Insider Activity at First Merchants

In other news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $58,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Featured Articles

