First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Short Interest Update

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First National by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in First National by 11.4% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 58,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in First National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of First National in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First National by 30.4% in the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

Get First National alerts:

First National Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:FXNC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.12. 3,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.57. First National has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $21.03.

First National Increases Dividend

First National Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First National’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

(Get Rating)

First National Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary. It offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.