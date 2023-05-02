First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Argus increased their price target on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on First Solar from $255.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.88.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,750,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,397. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.85. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.32 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $221.88.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

