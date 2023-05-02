First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,845,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,604,000 after purchasing an additional 291,165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,168,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,211,000 after buying an additional 279,109 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,536,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,288,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,926,000 after purchasing an additional 139,381 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.78. The stock had a trading volume of 182,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,886. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

