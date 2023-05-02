First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,435,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 10,976.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 105,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 104,937 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after acquiring an additional 72,858 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,253,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,064,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIW opened at $82.39 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $86.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

