Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Guy Chiarello Sells 8,000 Shares

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.26. 2,533,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,923. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.42 and a 200 day moving average of $106.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 10.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Fiserv by 12.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 43.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 47,365 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Fiserv by 10.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

