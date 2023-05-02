Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Short Interest Down 5.8% in April

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $712,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,892.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $95,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,851,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $712,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,892.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,180. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 402.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,988 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 104.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,000 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 3,131.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 1,040,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,200 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,331,000 after purchasing an additional 837,067 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,363,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.68.

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.26. 219,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 0.73. Five9 has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $120.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

