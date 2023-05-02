Flare Tops One Day Volume of $6.15 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, Flare has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $436.98 million and $6.15 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 14,664,425,272 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 14,666,356,353.886047 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02996766 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $4,968,868.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

