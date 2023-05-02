FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $213.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $254.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.