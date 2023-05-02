FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $213.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $254.87.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.
