Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 9,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,938.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $33,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,938.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,216 shares of company stock valued at $579,973. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flex in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Flex has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $25.12.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

