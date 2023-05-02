FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 675,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 537,586 shares.The stock last traded at $23.95 and had previously closed at $23.86.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the third quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the first quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 596.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

