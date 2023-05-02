Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,390,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 12,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 0.2 %

FND traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.47. The company had a trading volume of 839,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,208. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.36. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.