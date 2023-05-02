Flotek Industries (FTK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th.
Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 222.30% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $48.22 million during the quarter.
Flotek Industries Stock Down 3.1 %
NYSE:FTK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. Flotek Industries has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flotek Industries
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About Flotek Industries
Flotek Industries, Inc engages in the business of creating unique solutions to reduce the environmental impact of energy on air, water, land, and people. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT), Data Analytics (DA), and Corporate and Other. The CT segment includes developing, manufacturing, packaging, distributing, delivering, and marketing green specialty chemicals that help customers meet their environmental, social, and governance and operational goals and aims to enhance the profitability of hydrocarbon producers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flotek Industries (FTK)
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
- High-Yield Pfizer Falls Off The COVID Cliff, And Survives
- This Is Why The S&P 500 Could Have A Strong Summer Rally
- Can Butterfly Network Spread its Wings in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.