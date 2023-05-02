Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98-4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion. Flowserve also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.65-$1.85 EPS.

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.56.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 26.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Flowserve by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

