FMC (NYSE:FMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC traded down $7.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.42. 3,213,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.33 and its 200 day moving average is $124.80. FMC has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $134.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FMC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FMC by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,578,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FMC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 711.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 501,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,586,000 after acquiring an additional 439,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

