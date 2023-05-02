Forge Global (FRGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Forge Global had a negative net margin of 161.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. On average, analysts expect Forge Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Forge Global Stock Performance

Shares of Forge Global stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,142. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $217.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.29. Forge Global has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $34.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Forge Global from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Forge Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

In related news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 50,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $76,307.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,065,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,219,471.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forge Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Forge Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Forge Global by 437.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 43,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

